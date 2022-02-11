Advertisement

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims