The Navasota Theatre Alliance presents Silent Sky

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Theatre Alliance (NTA) is a local community theatre that has been around for 35 years. The NTA is proud to present Silent Sky, which opens Friday, February 11. The play will run each Friday, Saturday, & Sunday until February 27. Jane Brewer, the Vice President of the NTA joined First News at Four to share more about the production.

Silent Sky is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Amanda Mershon. The play follows the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, a female astronomer whose discoveries provided a “standard candle” for measuring distance to faraway galaxies. Even though it is is set in the early 1900′s, many of the issues Henrietta deals with remain relevant to women today, such as the fact they are much more likely to interrupt their careers to meet family obligations.

Brewer described the play as being about “the joy that Henrietta had in her life and how she is able to express that joy despite all of these obstacles, including going deaf.”

Find more information about the showtimes and tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.