New federal regulations and winter weather woes collide to cause issues for some CDL applicants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New federal requirements went into effect on Monday for Texans applying for commercial driver licenses.

Some applicants, like Stephen F. Austin Middle School teacher and coach Jensen Mosman, say the regulations are creating obstacles they’re calling unfair because the winter weather closed some DPS offices the last two days before they were implemented.

Mosman has been in the process of getting her commercial driver license so she can drive her student athletes to and from competitions. She was just one day away from completing the requirements before hitting a snag.

“It’s been really chaotic and frustrating,” Mosman said. “Because of the two days they were closed with weather, Thursday and Friday, I was no longer able to take my tests. If I would’ve taken those two tests on Thursday or Friday, then I wouldn’t have these required 40 hours and extra test to prevent me from moving forward in the process.”

The new regulations that went into place on Feb. 7 are overseen by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Texas DPS says they’re designed to improve highway safety.

KBTX asked DPS about Mosman’s situation, and they sent us a statement saying, “The changes that took effect on Feb. 7, 2022 are federal requirements and cannot be waived or delayed by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The department did post information on our website regarding the new federal requirements that would begin on Feb. 7, and also noted that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) did not plan to delay the implementation due to the recent weather closures.”

Mosman, who coaches basketball, volleyball, and track, says it will be difficult to find time for those extra 40 instruction hours on top of her teaching and coaching responsibilities. She says it probably won’t be until the next school year that she’ll be licensed to drive a bus, and extra drivers are needed now.

“I was hoping to get it done in this school year so I could actually use it, and now it might be until the summer to find that time and get those tests taken,” Mosman said. “We’re finishing up basketball season right now, then heading into track season. At our school, we’re always short bus drivers. We only have a couple coaches who are certified, so I was hoping to be able to transport my kids come track season and help in that regard.”

Mosman says she has met others who have run into this very same problem. She still hopes DPS will allow a one-day exemption so they can complete the tests they needed to earn full certification.

“All I would ask for is just one day to take those two tests to not be penalized by this new law and these required extra hoops that I have to jump through to get my bus license,” Mosman said.

