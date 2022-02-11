No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges USF in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team returns to action on the road as they challenge South Florida Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts. The Aggies (4-0) and Bulls (2-3) are facing off for the third time as A&M holds a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series.

“Our team always loves to go to Florida to test ourselves in different conditions,” head coach Steve Denton said. “South Florida is a very talented team, they had Georgia on the ropes a couple of weeks ago at ITA Kickoff. They are very well coached and will be a tough road test for our team. We are excited to continue to challenge ourselves against quality opponents.”

Most recently, the Aggies powered through wins against Pac-12 foes UCLA and then-No. 12 Arizona at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the final weekend of January to advance to the premier indoor team championship in Seattle beginning Feb. 18. During ITA Kickoff Weekend, A&M was led by the trio of Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Guido Marson each posting a 2-0 singles records.

Three Aggies are listed in the latest ITA singles rankings while Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat were at No. 27 in Wednesday’s doubles poll. Leading the charge in for A&M was No. 89 Ross, the sophomore rattled off three straight wins since the dual season began including a straight set thrashing of No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraall of Arizona. Marson and Raphael Perot came in at No. 105 and No. 116, respectively, to round out the trio of ranked Aggies. No. 96 Chase Ferguson made USF’s lone appearance in the rankings.

USF opened its home slate last weekend splitting matches against Florida Atlantic and North Florida. The Bulls are led by Sergio Gomez Montesa’s 3-0 record this spring while four players each tallying a pair of wins in dual matches. Ferguson paces the squad with one ranked win as he defeated No. 62 Trent Bryde of Georgia on the final day of January.

After taking on USF, A&M will return to the Lone Star State to oppose Texas Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas before departing for ITA Indoors in the Pacific Northwest.

