No. 2 Texas A&M Takes on No. 5 Georgia Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road to compete at No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT at the UGA Equestrian Complex. The top five showdown is the featured National Collegiate Equestrian Association Meet of the Week.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six after defeating No. 4 Baylor, 10-8, on Jan. 29. Haley Redifer scored a 92 on Carrera in Fences, earning the 11th Most Outstanding Performer honor of her career. Hayley Riddle also earned an MOP honor for her ride in Horsemanship with a score of 76.5. The Maroon & White went 4-1 in Flat with Caroline Dance being the highest scorer for the Aggies, recording a 92 on Risky. Lisa Bricker secured the victory after scoring a 72 in Reining.

Riders of the Month

Redifer was named both SEC and NCEA January Fences Rider of the Month after scoring a career-high 92 against Baylor. The Barboursville, Virginia, native is 6-2 on the season, including two MOPs . The senior became the third Aggie in program history to register a 92 in Fences.

Bricker (Reining) and Riddle (Horsemanship) were tabbed SEC Riders of the Month in their respective events. Bricker registered her 16th career win after scoring a 72 on Otis defeating Baylor’s Daisy Kaufman score of 70. The point secured the win for the Aggies edging out Baylor at home. Riddle earned her second MOP honor on her season after scoring a 76.5 to best Baylor’s Ellen Schrotoenboer ride of 72.5, contributing to A&M’s 3-2 win in Horsemanship.

Series

The Aggies and Bulldogs met in Aggieland on Oct. 29, resulting in a 13-6 win for the Maroon & White. Saturday’s competition is the 34th all-time meeting against Georgia with Texas A&M trailing the series, 23-11.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring can be found here, as well as a live stream on SEC Network + here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.

