No. 8 Texas A&M prepared to begin ITA Indoors

MADISON, Wisconsin -- No. 8 Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set for one of the premier tournaments in the nation, as the Aggies (9-0) take part in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships this weekend. Matches begin at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin Friday, Feb. 11, and conclude on Monday, Feb. 14.

Texas A&M will face off against the No. 4-ranked California Golden Bears in the first round, with first serve slated for 3:30 p.m (CT). Match times and opponents following the first round will be announced when they become available.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are off to an excellent start and have been playing some very high-level tennis. The confidence that our team has brought to practice every day this week has been very impressive to watch, and I’m hopeful that it will translate to success this weekend. This is such a great opportunity to be among the elite teams in college tennis and have a chance at competing for a national title over the course of the coming days.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M is off to its best start in program history, rattling off nine-consecutive victories which included a six-match run of 7-0 sweeps. The Aggies most recent outing was a decisive 6-1 victory over the SMU Mustangs at home in Bryan-College Station. The Aggies venture away from the Brazos Valley for the first time at the 2022 ITA National Indoors. The Aggies reached the tournament following a 2-0 performance in the 14th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, defeating Princeton and Texas Tech to claim the program’s fifth regional title.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings released on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Texas A&M climbed five spots to No. 8. In preparation for the ITA Indoor Championships, the organization announced a new round of individual rankings. Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered the No. 23 spot in the doubles poll, while four Aggies earned rankings in singles. Makarova leads the way at No. 105, followed by Carson Branstine at No. 111, Goldsmith at No. 117 and Mary Stoiana at No. 122.

#LOCKEDIN ON ITA INDOORS

The Maroon & White enter ITA Indoors for the ninth time in program history, last achieving a berth in the tournament during the 2017 dual match campaign. The Aggies have won eight matches in the tournament all-time. A&M’s participation in the 2022 Championships will be the third appearance at ITA Indoors for head coach Mark Weaver since taking the helm in the 2015-16 academic year.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

A PlaySight live stream, as well as Tennis-Ticker live scoring, will be available for every match at the 2022 ITA Women’s Indoor Championship. In addition, Cracked Racquets will provide broadcast coverage of the event via its “Red Zone” format, with on-site commentary provided by Alex Gruskin and Mike Cation. The broadcast is free for the public on the Cracked Racquets YouTube Channel.

For fans planning to attend the matches in Madison, the tournament is open to the public and tickets are not needed for entrance. Parking is available in Lots 60 and 76 near Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Parking is $10 until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and free all-day Saturday and Sunday. All individuals, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, must wear an acceptable face covering that is properly fitted to cover the wearer’s nose and mouth at all times when present in UW-Madison indoor public spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

