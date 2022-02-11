Price of chicken wings increases as Superbowl approaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking forward to eating chicken wings on Sunday, be prepared to pay more in the grocery store. There are a number of reasons this is happening, from the cost of producing chickens becoming more expensive to the demand for chicken wings being at an all time high.

Texas A&M Agrilife professor and extension economist David Anderson says the price of wings usually tends to rise right around this time of year.

“They tend to peak right at the Superbowl. In years past, prices would decline after the Superbowl because we were all full of wings, but now we got prices that we’re higher than they were a year ago,” says Anderson.

According to the National Chicken Council, 1.4 billion chicken wings are expected to be consumed during Superbowl weekend.

