Social media users spreading misinformation about human trafficking in Central Texas, officials say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say they are now receiving an influx of false reports of human trafficking.

This week, officials in Waco and College Station received reports of human trafficking connected to “God the Mother Church.”

“There was a Facebook post made in regards to a church that was going door to door to expand its membership,” Joseph Scaramucci, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, said.

“From there, it was alleged to be a human trafficking scheme.”

Officials investigated the case and it was soon determined to not be human trafficking.

Scaramucci says more of these types of false reports are coming in due to incorrect information shared online about what human trafficking is.

“There is that sensationalized level that either comes intentionally to garnish clicks and likes and shares, but I think most often than not it’s accidental because it’s what we perceive trafficking to be because those things that are getting likes and clicks and shares,” Scaramucci said.

He says while it’s important to remain vigilant, people must be educated about what real human trafficking looks like and not what is shared on social media.

“It is tying up resources, it is tying up officers on the street that could be taking domestic violence calls, it’s tying up investigators who are being inundated with reports of trafficking,” Scaramucci said.

“The likelihood of it occurring, especially by some sort of force, is very very very small.”

Unbound Waco, an organization dedicated to helping victims and serving as a resource to fight human trafficking, says human trafficking is often a grooming process over time, and there are some red flags to look for.

“Lack of understanding where they are, location, if they don’t have access to their documentation,” Allison Denman, Director of Programs at Unbound Waco, said.

“With sex trafficking specifically, hiding those bruises or marks.”

Also, look for changes in the behavior of your loved ones.

Officials say human trafficking is real and happens in our community but make sure you are sharing information from reputable sources.

“In Waco, we do identify this area as a hot spot for human trafficking because of major highways that intersect, what we call the ‘Texas Triangle’, so just staying vigilant and aware is the best tool you can have,” Denman said.

“Unbound has phenomenal training on it, go educate yourself on it,” Scaramucci said.

Officials do want to clarify that if you believe you are witnessing human trafficking, do not hesitate to report it.

For emergencies and immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 24/7, confidential and multilingual. Call 1-888-373-7888 or text “help” to BEFREE (233733).

