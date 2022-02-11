Advertisement

Texas A&M President sets end date for print publication of ‘The Battalion’

On Thursday, President Banks originally told the paper to immediately cease publication.
The Battalion has been Texas A&M's student newspaper since 1893.
The Battalion has been Texas A&M's student newspaper since 1893.(KBTX)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hours after The Battalion, Texas A&M University’s student newspaper, published an article detailing Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ demand they cease printing immediately, the university has reversed course and will allow the paper’s print publication to continue through the end of the semester. At that point, the legacy newspaper will transition to a digital format. In a press release Friday afternoon, Texas A&M said that Banks’ conversations with student leadership led her to make the decision.

Battalion staffers said student leadership and the paper’s faculty advisor were first told of the decision to cease publication immediately on Thursday afternoon without any clear explanation of why the decision was being made. According to The Battalion, the costs of print editions and the paper’s staff are covered by print advertising in the weekly paper.

Banks said it is her strong belief that The Battalion, along with KAMU-TV and radio, should be housed as part of a state-of-the-art journalism degree program in a proposed performing and fine arts center. The idea was first brought forth in the University’s MGT consulting report last year, which suggested large structural changes to several Texas A&M colleges.

“I strongly believe in a robust journalism program, which is why I’m bringing back the degree and look forward to being the number one choice for students wanting a journalism degree,” Banks said. “With the return of the degree and The Battalion returning to a university department — combined with our new facilities and an innovative examination of the future of journalism at A&M — I believe we will elevate the profession and aid in restoring trust in the news media.”

Banks and Texas A&M have emphasized the need for Texas A&M student media to focus on journalism’s digital future. The university intends to cover the cost of any losses in print advertising revenue the paper may face.

“In many ways, we are at the start of a new and exciting era of journalism that will pull together new faculty, professionals from the industry and students to create new types of digital content. We want to give our student journalists the preparation to succeed in a rapidly changing industry,” Banks said. “While this is a difficult decision, I believe it’s the best path forward.”

The Battalion has been published in print on a daily, weekly or monthly basis since 1893, excluding a short period in World War I, and published online since 1997.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner candidates preparing for primary election
Area school districts are seeing decreasing COVID activity.
Bryan, College Station schools see decrease in COVID activity
2/11/22
From the Ground Up: Seven generations of ranching and counting
Make sure your compost doesn't have any large matter like sticks.
Weekend Gardener: How to improve your soil