Texas A&M President sets end date for print publication of ‘The Battalion’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hours after The Battalion, Texas A&M University’s student newspaper, published an article detailing Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks’ demand they cease printing immediately, the university has reversed course and will allow the paper’s print publication to continue through the end of the semester. At that point, the legacy newspaper will transition to a digital format. In a press release Friday afternoon, Texas A&M said that Banks’ conversations with student leadership led her to make the decision.

Battalion staffers said student leadership and the paper’s faculty advisor were first told of the decision to cease publication immediately on Thursday afternoon without any clear explanation of why the decision was being made. According to The Battalion, the costs of print editions and the paper’s staff are covered by print advertising in the weekly paper.

Banks said it is her strong belief that The Battalion, along with KAMU-TV and radio, should be housed as part of a state-of-the-art journalism degree program in a proposed performing and fine arts center. The idea was first brought forth in the University’s MGT consulting report last year, which suggested large structural changes to several Texas A&M colleges.

“I strongly believe in a robust journalism program, which is why I’m bringing back the degree and look forward to being the number one choice for students wanting a journalism degree,” Banks said. “With the return of the degree and The Battalion returning to a university department — combined with our new facilities and an innovative examination of the future of journalism at A&M — I believe we will elevate the profession and aid in restoring trust in the news media.”

Banks and Texas A&M have emphasized the need for Texas A&M student media to focus on journalism’s digital future. The university intends to cover the cost of any losses in print advertising revenue the paper may face.

“In many ways, we are at the start of a new and exciting era of journalism that will pull together new faculty, professionals from the industry and students to create new types of digital content. We want to give our student journalists the preparation to succeed in a rapidly changing industry,” Banks said. “While this is a difficult decision, I believe it’s the best path forward.”

The Battalion has been published in print on a daily, weekly or monthly basis since 1893, excluding a short period in World War I, and published online since 1997.

