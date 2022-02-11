Texas A&M women’s basketball invites you to “BTHO Breast Cancer” game Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is asking Aggie fans to help them “BTHO Breast Cancer” this weekend.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Aggies take on Louisiana State University at Reed Arena wearing their signature pink breast cancer awareness uniforms.

Fans are invited to don their best pink gear, too, and fill Reed Arena to show support for survivors and those lost to the disease.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at 12thman.com, or at the door for just $3 if you are wearing pink. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the game free of charge.

Ticket sales will benefit the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit that benefits breast cancer patients in the area.

Reba Ragsdale, the recently passed founder of the Pink Alliance, will be remembered in a special ceremony at the game.

