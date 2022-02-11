Travis Fields look to bring sports tourism to Bryan-College Station community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Travis Fields are the latest sports venue in the Midtown Park area of Bryan. The renovated fields are designed to provide opportunities for youth and amateur sports and bring more sports tourism to the area.

The Travis Fields feature three fields, eight batting cages, covered spectator seating, a playground, and more. It’s owned by the City of Bryan and managed by RCI Sports Management Solutions.

Scott Hillier, the RCI Sports Management Solutions facility manager says the facility also has turf fields that will not be impacted by rain and concessions for spectators.

“We are very dedicated to hosting larger tournaments here as well and being a part of the other facilities in the area and kind of being that showcase destination for the City of Bryan,” says Hillier.

If organizations would like to book the space, they can email: events@rcisportsmanagement.com

Beyond the general area, RCI Sports Management Solutions aims to bring in over 35 events per year to the fields.

“With a facility like this it just opens up another world to attract bigger and larger tournaments,” says Hillier.

The events will range from international tournaments with connections to countries like India, Australia, and Taiwan to local tournaments to statewide and national tournaments, according to Kristin Stroud, RCI Sports Management Solutions Managing Partner.

In the summer and the fall, RCI Sports Management Solutions looks to host community leagues like kickball and cornhole, says Hillier.

The increase in events will also have a positive impact on the local economy, according to Stroud.

“We will get people who are staying nights in hotels, eating at restaurants, spending their money here in the Bryan-College Station area,” says Stroud.

HIllier adds that soon they would also like to add a streaming service that people can watch from all over.

“It’s just another element that will spread the City of Bryan and City of College Station as a destination even further to people who cannot necessarily make it here but can watch it and see it. So next time they come out for the second or third tournaments, they come out here and want to experience what this is all about,” says Hillier.

On Friday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m., the City of Bryan and RCI Sports Management Solutions are hosting the ribbon-cutting and field dedication.

Following the ceremonial events, city officials and sponsors will play in a home run derby, according to Amber Guthrie, RCI Sports Management Solutions Event Coordinator.

Travis Fields is located at 220 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

