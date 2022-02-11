Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Legends Event Center is underway at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, and there has been an abrupt management change this week. Sports Facilities Companies Inc., the company managing the center, announced that Wade Breaux would be the center’s general manager on Feb. 7. Breaux is a Texas A&M University graduate with more than 20 years of experience in the sports industry, according to Sports Facilities Companies, Inc. On Wednesday, The City of Bryan announced that Breaux would no longer be the general manager.

KBTX reached out to Sports Facilities Companies, Inc. for comment, and they said this is a private personnel matter and they’re searching for a new general manager.

The company reported that the event center is a $41 million project. The Legends Event Center is set to open late this year. According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large indoor court/event space with space for up to 16 volleyball courts and 8 basketball courts. The space will also be able to house activities including gymnastics and wrestling meets, meetings, pickleball tournaments, archery and cheerleading competitions, boxing and soccer matches, dance and martial arts competitions, e-gaming conventions, trade shows, markets and other special events, according to the city.

The city broke ground on the center in June 2021. On Tuesday, the city adopted a resolution for a certificate of obligation for $29,150,000 to help fund city improvements and projects like the park where the event center is located.

