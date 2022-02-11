Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: How to improve your soil

By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sure, it’s not time for spring planting yet, but you can do your future self a favor and take a look at your soil!

Texas A&M Agrilife’s Jayla Fry says this is a really good time to go ahead and incorporate some organic matter into your soil.

“When you’re buying compost, you really want stuff that is nice and dark and crumbly. You don’t want to see any large sticks or debris, something that you can actually tell what that was,” said Fry.

Mix the compost about 3-4 inches deep into your beds and you’ll thank yourself in a few months!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

2/11/22
From the Ground Up: Seven generations of ranching and counting
Travis Fields
Travis Fields look to bring sports tourism to Bryan-College Station community
2/3/22
From the Ground Up: Farmers hopeful amid continued high demand
BTHO Breast Cancer at Texas A&M
Texas A&M women’s basketball invites you to “BTHO Breast Cancer” game Sunday