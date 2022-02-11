Weekend Gardener: How to improve your soil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sure, it’s not time for spring planting yet, but you can do your future self a favor and take a look at your soil!

Texas A&M Agrilife’s Jayla Fry says this is a really good time to go ahead and incorporate some organic matter into your soil.

“When you’re buying compost, you really want stuff that is nice and dark and crumbly. You don’t want to see any large sticks or debris, something that you can actually tell what that was,” said Fry.

Mix the compost about 3-4 inches deep into your beds and you’ll thank yourself in a few months!

