Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Troy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Troy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 11, 2022. This cutie is a Hound/Mix.

Troy is described as a big sweetheart who wants to be loved. Watch the video above to learn more about the good boy.

He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting Troy, you can fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

