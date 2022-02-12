Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Troy

He’s described as a big sweetheart who wants to be loved.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Troy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 11, 2022. This cutie is a Hound/Mix.

Troy is described as a big sweetheart who wants to be loved. Watch the video above to learn more about the good boy.

He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you’re interested in adopting Troy, you can fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

Travis Fields will host about 35-40 tournaments from February to December yearly.
Special ribbon-cutting held for new Travis Fields in Bryan’s Midtown Park
Through the month of February, Texas A&M Libraries will accept non-perishable food donations to...
‘Food for Fines’ giving Aggies the chance to fix library debt
A cold front arrives Saturday morning and could spark up scattered rain an isolated non-severe...
Early weekend cold front sends changes into the Brazos Valley Saturday
The Battalion has been Texas A&M's student newspaper since 1893.
Texas A&M President sets end date for print publication of ‘The Battalion’