Aggies Defeated at No. 1 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M.

The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer rejected four of the Aggies’ first seven shots and delivered Auburn’s third triple-double and his second of the season. The Tigers (22-3, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) had their 19-game winning streak stopped by Arkansas in overtime earlier in the week.

Kessler got rebound No. 10 with 3:06 remaining after also managing the feat earlier against LSU, when a board was later added after film review. He is the fifth SEC player with multiple career double-doubles, a group led by Shaquille O’Neal’s six, and the only one nationally this season with two.

The Aggies (15-10, 4-8) dropped their eighth straight game and had one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

Allen Flanigan scored 16 points for Auburn while K.D. Johnson added 11 and Devan Cambridge 10. Jabari Smith had nine points and eight rebounds.

Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas A&M, while Quenton Jackson scored 11. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV also had 10 points.

The Aggies had been 5-0 at Auburn Arena but trailed by as many as 25 in this one.

Auburn point guard Zep Jasper returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Both teams started off cold, with Auburn missing its first five shots and Texas A&M opening 0 for 7. Johnson’s fast-break layup at the buzzer gave Auburn a 33-18 halftime lead.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

No. 1 Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58

Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to No. 1 Auburn, 75-58, to move to 15-10 (4-8 SEC) on the year.

· The loss marked the first inside Auburn Arena (5-1), and the Aggies lead the all-time series 12-6.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M hauled in 45 rebounds, matching their season high previously set against Dallas Christian (Dec. 27).

· Saturday’s game marked the fourth-consecutive game in which the Aggies had four players score in double figures.

· The Aggies ushered in a new starting lineup featuring Aaron Cash, Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams (0-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Coleman recorded his second-straight double-double and third of the season as he tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Richmond, Virginia, native has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

· Jackson led the team in scoring for the 10th time this season as he scored 11 points. The fifth-year senior has scored in double figures in the last seven games.

· Wade Taylor IV added 10 points and matched his season high in steals with four. It marked the ninth game in double figures for the Lancaster, Texas, native and third in the last four games.

· Tyrece Radford registered 10 points, his fourth-straight game with 10-or-more and fifth in the last six contests.

UP NEXT

The Aggies are back in action Tuesday as they host the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

