A&M Consolidated Tigers beats Magnolia West 65-49

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers kept their hold on second place in District 19-5A following a 65-49 win over Magnolia West Friday night at Tiger Gym.

Drekavian Minor and Zaylen Duren each tossed in 13 points to pace the Tigers.

Magnolia West was led by Jacob Homer who led all scorers with 17 points.

A&M Consolidated will close out the regular season on Tuesday at home against Waller. Tip off is set for 6:15pm.

