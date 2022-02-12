Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner candidates gearing up for primary election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Democrats are vying for a spot on the Brazos County Commissioners Court to represent Precinct Four. Prentiss Madison, Wanda Watson, Ann Boney, and Roy Flores will face off in March’s primary election.

Precinct 4 is currently led by Commissioner Irma Cauley. She has served Brazos County since 2009 after being appointed to the position once held by her husband, the late Carey Cauley. He served as a commissioner for 14 years. She announced in September 2021 that she would not seek re-election.

Prentiss Madison is no stranger to public service. He currently holds a seat on the Bryan city council and has worked on many boards, including the Grandview Cemetery Association and the City of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Board. Madison says his goal is to fight for fair housing and attract jobs to the area.

“It’s an urgent matter that we go out and help recruit businesses to come in. It’s going to pay those wages that we need to support the citizens of precinct four and Brazos County,” said Madison.

Wanda Watson is a lifelong resident and no stranger to public service either. A Texas A&M graduate and president of the Brazos County Democratic Party, she has served on many boards, including the Bryan ISD Education Foundation and the United Way of the Brazos Valley. She says addressing critical infrastructure like broadband is a top priority.

“It was sort of uncovered when students had to take classes online, we came to understand that part of the city and the county didn’t have access,” said Watson.

Ann Boney is also a longtime resident who’s dedicated her life to giving back. Serving as past president of the Brazos County NAACP and board member of the Bryan Civil Service Commission and Jefferson Award winner, she says her goal is the meet the needs of the residents.

“Tell me what it is you need me to do for you. And then let’s work together to move our precinct up to be one of the best precincts in Brazos County,” said Boney.

Roy Flores, long-time businessman, is one of the founders of the Hispanic Forum, past Planning and Zoning chairman, and past chairman of the committee that appointed the city of Bryan’s current police chief. He says moving us past the pandemic and getting hospitals what they need is his top priority.

“What are we going to do if your family member has a heart attack or is in an accident, heaven forbid, where are they going to go? So we need to get this under control,” said Flores.

The winner in the March primary will face Republican challenger Timothy Delasandro in the general election in November.

Delasandro, a Navy veteran, Texas A&M graduate, and registered nurse, says his focus is on limiting government, lowering taxes, lowering debt, and ensuring residents keep their rural property rights.

”You’ve got the RELLIS campus going down [Highway] 47 and the new interstate going across [Highway] 21, so the future growth of Brazos County is X marks the spot on precinct four, and so precinct four is very fundamental to the future of Brazos County and the decisions we make today are going to impact us for decades to come,” said Delasandro.

Early voting begins Monday. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1

