Burton’s Saunders lifts 820 lbs at the ‘Swamp Strength’ Invitational

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Powerlifting Team competed at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational Thursday hosted by Rice Consolidated High School.

Senior Eli Saunders led the way with a 1st place finish in the boy’s 114 pound weight class.

His personal record of 820 total pounds lifted put him atop the Region 4 Division 4 standings in his weight class.

