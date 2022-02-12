Advertisement

Burton’s Saunders lifts 820 lbs at the ‘Swamp Strength’ Invitational

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Powerlifting Team competed at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational Thursday hosted by Rice Consolidated High School.

Senior Eli Saunders led the way with a 1st place finish in the boy’s 114 pound weight class.

His personal record of 820 total pounds lifted put him atop the Region 4 Division 4 standings in his weight class.

