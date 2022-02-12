Advertisement

Calvert’s Rube Foster honored by National Bobble Head Hall of Fame

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert native Andrew ‘Rube’ Foster, who was an outstanding baseball player in the Negro Leagues and credited as the Father of Black Baseball, had a bobble head released Friday by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in celebration of Black history month and the anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League.

Andrew Foster as he was known during the early years of his career was credited with 51 victories in 1902, including a win over the great Rube Waddell.

Negro Leagues Field of Legends Bobbleheads Unveiled

After that win Foster received his nickname ‘Rube’ which he went by for the rest of his life.

Rube Foster was successful as a player, manager, and league executive. He passed away in 1930 at the age of 51.

