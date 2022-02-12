Advertisement

College Station girls’ soccer tops Magnolia West 3-1

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas - The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Magnolia West Friday night 3-1 in Magnolia.

Nine minutes into the match Taylor Jennings used some fancy footwork to beat a couple of defenders towards her right. When she had a small opening, she shot high over the keepers head to the back corner.

Then, with a minute left in the half, Jennings played a ball wide to defender Camila Del Río who had pushed into the attack. Del Río served a ball across the area to Kelsey Slater, whose sidewinder kick rocketed past the keeper.

Ninety seconds into the second half, Mag West pushed a ball through the Cougars high defensive line on a counterattack.

Forward Alexa Hayes ran past the defender and shot low past the Cougar keeper. Three minutes later the Cougars returned the favor when Jennings found Simmy Ghosh in front of the goal. The Mustang keeper came out to intercept the ball, but Ghosh was able to dribble around her attack and pass it into the open net. With the win, the Cougars are alone in fourth place at the end of the first round of district play.

In JV action, College Station defeated Mag West 2-0. Logan Auckland scored with an assist from Brooklyn Senkel and Cassie Watt notched the other goal on a corner from Megan Miles.

Next action for the Cougs is Tuesday night at Rudder at 5 (JV) and 7.

