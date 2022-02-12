Advertisement

College Station Girls’ Track takes gold at Cy Springs Relays

The College Station girls' track & field team won the team championship at the Cy Springs Relays.
By College Station Track & Field
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CYPRESS - College Station Girls Track & Field won the team championship on Saturday at the Cy Springs Relays. The Lady Cougars scored 125 points to distance themselves from 2nd place, Houston Stratford.

Athletes finishing in the top 3 include:

3200m - Megan Roberts (1st)

4x800 Relay - Tatum Hapes, Avery Krammer, Natalie Young, & Maddie Jones (2nd)

4x100 Relay - Tamia Gooden, Tanasha Thompson, Kate-Lynn Lockett, & Elnita Green (3rd)

800m - Megan Roberts (3rd)

100m - Elnita Green (1st)

4x200 Relay - Ashonti Idlebird, Tanasha Thompson, Kate-Lynn Lockett, & Elnita Green (1st)

400m - Ellie Dang (2nd)

1600m - Maddie Jones (1st), Katherine Brunson (2nd), Ellie Seagraves (3rd)

