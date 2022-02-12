College Station residents frustrated with postal service handling of mail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in one College Station neighborhood say they are fed up with the services they’re receiving from the U.S. Postal Service, and frustrated with the way the mail is being handled, or in this case, mishandled.

They say they have become accustomed to the late deliveries but recently the entire neighborhood’s mail was placed in one mailbox leading to even more frustration.

Wendell and Zelma Gragg returned home one evening last week to find their entire cul-de-sac mail in their mailbox. They said mail that was supposed to be sorted and placed into 18 individual boxes was stuffed into one box.

“We’ve had issues off and on for several years,” said Wendell. “It was stuffed with 18 different pieces of mail that were intended for my neighbors on my cul-de-sac. Leaving one person’s mail in another person’s box might be a mistake, but when you leave an entire cul-de-sac’s mail in one box, that’s intentional in my mind.”

Wendell reached out to the post office and the postmaster and received no response. He says the situation was frustrating because of the type of mail that was placed in his box.

“I decided the next day we were going to deliver it ourselves because there were tax forms in there, there were bills, there was something from immigration for a neighbor. We didn’t want them to do without all those pieces of mail,” said Wendell. “There’s the risk of identity theft when this kind of thing happens. If I was a dishonest person, I could have taken those tax forms, gotten important information off of them, and used them for nefarious purposes.”

Wendell’s neighbor Kaye Carpenter says she was not surprised by what happened but was grateful the mail fell into the hands of honest people.

“The carrier didn’t look like she was really involved in what she was doing, more interested in talking on her phone than delivering mail,” said Carpenter. “I was just really pleased that he thought enough of his neighbors to deliver mail to us.”

The post office declined an on-camera interview but sent us a statement:

The Postal Service plays an important role in the community and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customer in the College Station Post Office area. In this instance, it appears this was an isolated and unintended error. Local management will ensure employees are reminded of the importance of accurate delivery. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.