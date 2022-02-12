Distin Sets NCAA-Leading Mark, Jamaican National Record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin won the high jump with an NCAA-leading clearance of 6-3.5/1.92m on day one of the Don Kirby Invitational inside the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Distin cleared heights of 5-10/1.78m, 6-0/1.83m, 6-1.25/1.86m and 6-2.25/1.89m before soaring over 6-3.5/1.92m to claim the event title. The clearance bettered her previous NCAA-leading height of 6-2/1.88m and makes her the second best indoor performer in Aggie history. The Hanover, Jamaica, native broke a 46-year old national indoor record of 6-2.75/1.90m previously held by Maresa Cadienhead.

Sprinters Lance Broome and Devon Achane highlighted the track events finishing first and third in the seeded 200m. Broome clocked a personal best time of 20.62, which ranks No. 9 in the NCAA this season, while Achane registered a personal best 20.98. In the women’s seeded 200m, Laila Owens won with a personal best time of 23.00.

Texas A&M continues day two on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT with the field events, while track events begin at 11:40 a.m.

