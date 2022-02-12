Early weekend cold front sends changes into the Brazos Valley Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a beautiful stretch of days in the Brazos Valley, changes quickly move in this weekend as a cold front arrives early Saturday morning.
Scattered downpours / a stray non-severe rumble of thunder will be possible first thing Saturday as the front pushes into the area. The activity won’t be for everyone, but not a bad idea to take the rain gear if stepping out for any weekend plans early in the day! While the afternoon is generally trending drier, a lingering, quick line of light rain / drizzle / stray sleet pellet may try to slip in between 1 pm - 4 pm, before pushing off to the south by Saturday evening.
As the front pushes through the Brazos Valley Saturday morning, it kicks up a healthy north wind, gusting up to at least 30 - 35 mph at times. Plan for a blustery start to the weekend as this wind filters colder air into Southeast Texas. Speaking of, as that colder air takes over, temperatures will likely fall throughout the course of the day, starting in the low 50s by sunrise then quickly falling into the 40s shortly thereafter. Combine the falling temperatures with the gusty north wind on hand and it will likely feel like the 30s by lunchtime.
Winds settle through the overnight hours as skies clear, making for a cold start Sunday morning. A light freeze is expected as temperatures dip down into the upper 20s / low 30s by sunrise Sunday, with feels-like temperatures likely in the 20s area-wide. High pressure quickly moves in and brings back the sunshine for the second half of the weekend! This will likely help temperatures warm into the low 60s by Sunday afternoon, making for great weather for any Super Bowl Sunday plans.
Quiet weather (with slightly more mild air) is in store for Valentine’s Day before a warming trend takes us into the middle of next week. That’s also when we’ll need to monitor another system that will attempt to swing our direction, potentially sparking up a few additional chances for rain and stronger thunderstorms by Wednesday and into Thursday. Stay tuned!
