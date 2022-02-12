‘Food for Fines’ giving Aggies the chance to fix library debt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Libraries are offering students the opportunity to reduce fines in the month of February.

It only requires a donation of non-perishables that will benefit the 12th Can Food Pantry. Donations are accepted as payment for outstanding fines.

“We’re really glad to be able to collect food that helps the community but then also give the students a chance to get out of their fines easily,” Director of Marketing, Patrick Zinn said.

This is the eighth annual collection with the exception of last year. They canceled the event due to COVID-19 in 2021 but this was following a record-breaking year in 2020. Zinn said they could collect as much as 1,000 to 2,000 pounds of food.

Zinn said they will accept any non-perishable foods. Anyone can donate, even if they aren’t trying to pay back fines.

“We get lots and lots of Ramen and we do have rules about how many packages of Ramen count as a full donation. But people really take the opportunity to bring in some of the stray cans and things that are floating around in their dorm or apartment. A lot of people come and donate without even having a fine. They’re just excited to be able to contribute to the community and be a part of the program,” said Zinn.

Students will be credited $1 for every full-sized donation of 10 oz. or more. This will be credited to the students fine at University Libraries. There is a $75 maximum reimbursement for donations.

