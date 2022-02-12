Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Matthew Gonzaba

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/ songwriter Matthew Gonzaba joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

He performed his original song “What’s Inside.”

The San Antonio native is now a senior at Texas A&M University. He started playing guitar at 12, but did not start performing until this past summer.

Gonzaba explained his musical journey saying “it was very much a hobby and then just fairly quickly it became an obsession.”

Come watch him perform at Ronin on Saturday, March 12 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

Check out Gonzaba’s Instagram and YouTube.

