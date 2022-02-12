Advertisement

Lady Eagles took down Thorndale to clinch the No. 1 seed

Hearne Lady Eagles Basketball
Hearne Lady Eagles Basketball(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Heading into tonight Hearne and Thorndale were co-district champions. Tonight the Eagles came out on top 44-42.

At the end of the first quarter the Eagles led 9-8. Thorndale went on a run to head into the break up by just one, 24-23.

With tonight’s win, the Lady Eagles earned the number one seed heading into playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles up during a home game against Normangee.
Mumford stays perfect in District 26-2A with 51-42 win over Normangee
treat of the day
Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament
The Burton Powerlifting Team competed at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational Thursday hosted by...
Burton’s Saunders lifts 820 lbs at the ‘Swamp Strength’ Invitational
Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz signed a letter of intent to run track at West Point Friday afternoon...
Centerville’s Jeitz signs track scholarship with West Point