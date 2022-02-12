Lady Eagles took down Thorndale to clinch the No. 1 seed

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Heading into tonight Hearne and Thorndale were co-district champions. Tonight the Eagles came out on top 44-42.

At the end of the first quarter the Eagles led 9-8. Thorndale went on a run to head into the break up by just one, 24-23.

With tonight’s win, the Lady Eagles earned the number one seed heading into playoffs.

