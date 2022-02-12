Advertisement

Mumford stays perfect in District 26-2A with 51-42 win over Normangee

The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles up during a home game against Normangee.
The Mumford boys' basketball team huddles up during a home game against Normangee.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team beat Normangee 51-42 Friday night at Mumford Gym.

The Mustangs got off to a quick 7-0 start, but the Panthers answered with a 9-0 run of their own to take the lead. The two teams went back and forth from there with Normangee taking a 15-14 lead at halftime. The Mustangs were able to pull away in the second half for the 9 point victory.

Mumford has already clinched the District 26-2A championship and moves to 9-0 in district play. Normangee falls to 5-4 and is currently 3rd in the district standings.

The Mustangs wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Burton. The Panthers will be on the road at Somerville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

Hearne Lady Eagles Basketball
Lady Eagles took down Thorndale to clinch the No. 1 seed
treat of the day
Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament
The Burton Powerlifting Team competed at the “Swamp Strength” Invitational Thursday hosted by...
Burton’s Saunders lifts 820 lbs at the ‘Swamp Strength’ Invitational
Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz signed a letter of intent to run track at West Point Friday afternoon...
Centerville’s Jeitz signs track scholarship with West Point