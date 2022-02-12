Mumford stays perfect in District 26-2A with 51-42 win over Normangee

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team beat Normangee 51-42 Friday night at Mumford Gym.

The Mustangs got off to a quick 7-0 start, but the Panthers answered with a 9-0 run of their own to take the lead. The two teams went back and forth from there with Normangee taking a 15-14 lead at halftime. The Mustangs were able to pull away in the second half for the 9 point victory.

Mumford has already clinched the District 26-2A championship and moves to 9-0 in district play. Normangee falls to 5-4 and is currently 3rd in the district standings.

The Mustangs wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Burton. The Panthers will be on the road at Somerville on Tuesday.

