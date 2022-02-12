News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Cameron Richards. The Rudder High School Senior has a 4.38 grade point average and ranks 5th in her class. The future Texas Aggie is a National Honor Society member, who in her free time gives back to the community by volunteer babysitting at a local day-care. “Cameron is one that shows so much perseverance in my class, being a criminal justice teacher and with them having to learn so much in the criminal justice world. She is one that goes after it, she’s one that perseveres. She try’s to get everything done, and she’s a perfectionist when it comes down to her work ethic. And that’s one thing that I really appreciate about her.”-Phe’Licia Thompson Teacher

Cameron is a stand-out on the basketball court where she is an All-district and Academic All-district selection for the Lady Rangers.

“She gets in there, she gets the job done, we always look to her for the money shot, she’s one of our main shooters. Just a good reminder to know that, girls they play basketball can be girly, you can be smart, you can be tough, And you know, just all around what people could look at when they see a good baller here from the Brazos Valley area.“-Karla Calhoun Head Coach, Girls Basketball

“My inspirations are my parents. They just inspired me to work harder because I see how hard they work to take care of my siblings and make sure that we have everything that we need and a little bit of everything that we want. So, seeing them work hard, it just makes me want to go hard too. I love my teammates, we all have our ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we all come together. That just makes us stronger.” Said Richards

Congratulations to Rudder High Schools Cameron Richards

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

