Snow (yes, snow!) reported across parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon

This is the scene in Franklin, TX Saturday afternoon as snow falls thanks to a second push of...
This is the scene in Franklin, TX Saturday afternoon as snow falls thanks to a second push of moisture!(Carolyn LeJune)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a morning of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley early Saturday, a second band of moisture is pushing across the area Saturday afternoon, dropping some snow & sleet across parts of the area!

While temperatures at the surface are above freezing (which is good news for road conditions!), the air above our heads is below freezing, meaning snowflakes and sleet pellets have been able to mix in with this second band and survive the journey to the ground. Some light accumulation is possible on grassy / elevated surfaces if the snow falls heavy enough, but for now we aren’t anticipating any issues on area roadways.

If additional snow falls from the sky this afternoon, it will be from that same band as it tracks southward. Current time frame to keep eyes on the sky for Bryan - College Station is between the 2 - 3 pm hours.

1:30 pm Saturday Video Update:

Photos / videos from different parts of the Brazos Valley:

