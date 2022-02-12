Snow (yes, snow!) reported across parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a morning of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley early Saturday, a second band of moisture is pushing across the area Saturday afternoon, dropping some snow & sleet across parts of the area!

While temperatures at the surface are above freezing (which is good news for road conditions!), the air above our heads is below freezing, meaning snowflakes and sleet pellets have been able to mix in with this second band and survive the journey to the ground. Some light accumulation is possible on grassy / elevated surfaces if the snow falls heavy enough, but for now we aren’t anticipating any issues on area roadways.

If additional snow falls from the sky this afternoon, it will be from that same band as it tracks southward. Current time frame to keep eyes on the sky for Bryan - College Station is between the 2 - 3 pm hours.

1:30 pm Saturday Video Update:

1:30pm Radar Update: Snow (yes! Snow!) reported across Leon & Robertson Counties. Here's what to expect & if you'll see any flakes fly by today pic.twitter.com/K2D4Cmqp3H — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) February 12, 2022

Photos / videos from different parts of the Brazos Valley:

"Still coming down"❄️



📍Camp Creek (Robertson County)

📹Larry Karstadt pic.twitter.com/qruminF36a — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 12, 2022

Heavy snow falling this afternoon in Leon County. Brief accumulation possible on grassy surfaces, but melting air temp remains a few degrees above freezing, as of 1:15pm



📹Dawn Gaston pic.twitter.com/J6GMAL3ssa — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 12, 2022

