Special ribbon-cutting held for new Travis Fields in Bryan’s Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City councilmembers cut the ribbon to the new Travis Fields Friday. This is a part of the nearly 200-acre group of parks in Bryan Midtown Park, according to Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson. The facility includes three fields, eight batting cages, covered spectator seating, a playground, a concession area and more.

City council members, along with other city leaders, put their skills to the test after the ribbon cutting and hit a few baseballs and softballs.

“This is a special moment for our family, for all the families in Bryan and throughout the Brazos Valley, who are going to be able to enjoy the fields,” Nelson said.

One of the three fields was dedicated to Linda Cornelius who served as Bryan’s Parks and Recreation and facilities director. She passed away June 22, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“She was a special, amazing all-American human as well as an all-American at A&M and an all-American in Bryan/College Station,” Nelson said.

Nelson and the council say they’re excited about the economic impact the fields will bring as it will host about 35-40 tournaments from February to December each year.

“It’s going to be great for this whole region,” Nelson said. “We’re going to have tournaments but we’re also going to have Little League baseball and softball for thousands of local families who can have affordable athletics and really do the same thing we did on these fields as kids but do it on the best fields in the state.”

There will also be international tournaments held at Travis Fields with connections to India, Taiwan and Australia, according to Scott Hillier with RCI Sports Management Solutions.

RCI Sports Management Solutions will manage the fields under the city of Bryan’s ownership. Hillier said the company is looking forward to seeing families enjoy the fields. He also said they’re looking to implement new things like a streaming system to stream all games and help bring exposure to players wanting to pursue athletics long term.

