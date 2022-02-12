Advertisement

Special ribbon-cutting held for new Travis Fields in Bryan’s Midtown Park

Travis Fields will host about 35-40 tournaments from February to December yearly.
Travis Fields will host about 35-40 tournaments from February to December yearly.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City councilmembers cut the ribbon to the new Travis Fields Friday. This is a part of the nearly 200-acre group of parks in Bryan Midtown Park, according to Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson. The facility includes three fields, eight batting cages, covered spectator seating, a playground, a concession area and more.

City council members, along with other city leaders, put their skills to the test after the ribbon cutting and hit a few baseballs and softballs.

“This is a special moment for our family, for all the families in Bryan and throughout the Brazos Valley, who are going to be able to enjoy the fields,” Nelson said.

One of the three fields was dedicated to Linda Cornelius who served as Bryan’s Parks and Recreation and facilities director. She passed away June 22, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“She was a special, amazing all-American human as well as an all-American at A&M and an all-American in Bryan/College Station,” Nelson said.

Nelson and the council say they’re excited about the economic impact the fields will bring as it will host about 35-40 tournaments from February to December each year.

“It’s going to be great for this whole region,” Nelson said. “We’re going to have tournaments but we’re also going to have Little League baseball and softball for thousands of local families who can have affordable athletics and really do the same thing we did on these fields as kids but do it on the best fields in the state.”

There will also be international tournaments held at Travis Fields with connections to India, Taiwan and Australia, according to Scott Hillier with RCI Sports Management Solutions.

RCI Sports Management Solutions will manage the fields under the city of Bryan’s ownership. Hillier said the company is looking forward to seeing families enjoy the fields. He also said they’re looking to implement new things like a streaming system to stream all games and help bring exposure to players wanting to pursue athletics long term.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

Troy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 11, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Troy
Through the month of February, Texas A&M Libraries will accept non-perishable food donations to...
‘Food for Fines’ giving Aggies the chance to fix library debt
A cold front arrives Saturday morning and could spark up scattered rain an isolated non-severe...
Early weekend cold front sends changes into the Brazos Valley Saturday
The Battalion has been Texas A&M's student newspaper since 1893.
Texas A&M President sets end date for print publication of ‘The Battalion’