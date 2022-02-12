Student athletes less likely to contract COVID than young adults who are not in school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College athletes and non-athlete college students may be less likely to contract COVID-19 than young adults who are not in school, according to a new JAMA Open Network commentary co-authored by Texas A&M University School of Public Health’s Rebecca Fischer, PhD, and Benika Dixon, DrPH, and Louisiana State University School of Public Health’s Catherine O’Neal, MD. The article, entitled “College Athletic Programs Thwart the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was published online on February 9, 2022. Dr. Rebecca Fischer joined First News at Four to share more.

When the pandemic began, there was a lot of discussion about whether it was safe for sports teams to play. Dr. Fischer’s research focused on college football players.

According to Dr. Fischer, “the most exciting thing we found in the review of our scientific data was that the work of college athletic programs really seems to have paid off in terms of mitigating coronavirus infections and spread among college athletes in general.”

In fact, when they compared student athletes’ test positivity to their college peers, they found that the athletes were less likely to test positive than other students. Test positivity was about 50% lower in student athletes.

When they compared college students to the general public of about the same age range, they saw that college students experienced lower infection rates than the general population.

Dr. Fischer admits though, that “this is mostly borne out at those college campuses where they had mitigation efforts more similar to those very intense control efforts that the athletic programs worked so hard to implement.”

Another thing that is important to note, is that there is more research to be done. This study focused on football athletes, and there is much to learn about the spread of COVID in other sports such as basketball.

But, Dr. Fischer believes that something can be taken from the study and used “for activities such as summer camps or outdoor gatherings.”

