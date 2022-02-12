Advertisement

Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Navasota Rattler tennis team on their success at the Navasota Invitational #2 tournament!

Senior Alex Santos and Junior Kylie Maxson placed 2nd in Mixed Doubles. Senior D’Anthony Dearman and Junior John Torres won the consolation bracket in Boys Doubles.

Coming up, JV will compete in Madisonville’s tournament on Tuesday, February 15 and Varsity will compete in Madisonville’s tournament on Friday, February 18.

