Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday
Wind gusts upwards of 35 mph will be possible throughout the day.
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As blustery conditions continue behind Saturday morning’s cold front, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
The advisory is in effect for the following counties through 6pm Saturday:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Waller and Washington
Additional wind gusts upwards of 35 mph will be possible throughout the day, sending wind chill values into the 30s as colder air filters into the Brazos Valley. Unsecured objects out in the yard may get tossed around a bit before winds generally settle through the overnight hours.
