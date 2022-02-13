Advertisement

2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, of Killeen, are behind bars in connection to the murder of Ty Andrew Gentle at a Central Texas intersection.

Scott Jr. was taken into custody during the early evening hours on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Wharton, Texas. He is currently in the Wharton County Jail awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Police took Terry into custody in the early morning hours on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Temple. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Both men were arraigned on murder charges and are each being held on a $1-million bond.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on January 17, 2022, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of access road Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.

Ty Andrew Gentle was shot and killed while stopped a Central Texas intersection.
Police said a vehicle with four men drove up behind the victim’s car and then opened fire at the victim. Witnesses saw “different types of guns used in the shooting.”

The victim, identified as the 19-year-old Gentle of Copperas Cove, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

