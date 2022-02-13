Advertisement

Aggie softball defeats Western Kentucky on day two of Aggie Classic

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a powerful first inning the Aggies hold strong for the 2-0 victory over the Hilltoppers.

A pair of home runs from Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog gave the Aggies the early lead after the first.

Herzog and the defense held strong for the rest of the game as Western Kentucky went scoreless on day two.

A rain and snow delay pushed the Aggie’s game against UT Arlington to Sunday at 12:30 pm.

