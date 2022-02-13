Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley holds Night of Magic fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley held its annual Night of Magic fundraiser Saturday. The event featured both a silent and live auction along with Las Vegas entertainer and illusionist Paul Draper.

The money raised from the event helps fund necessities like background checks for those who serve as bigs. This is a costly expense to ensure constant safety, according to board member Erica Alcala.

Alcala said the organization currently serves close to 200 youth in the Brazos Valley, and there are 60-70 on the waitlist.

“It’s just been really neat to see how these kids are growing,” Alcala said. “We have matches that have been together for multiple years, five, six years. We have someone on our committee who also serves as a leader for her littles at a Girl’s Scout troupe, so they get involved in so many things. It’s not just an hour after school.”

The organization is in need of more bigs and is looking to host informational meet and greets in the future. For more information on the organization and how to become a big, click here.

