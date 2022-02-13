Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley holds Night of Magic fundraiser

The money raised from the event helps fund necessities like background checks for those who...
The money raised from the event helps fund necessities like background checks for those who serve as bigs.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley held its annual Night of Magic fundraiser Saturday. The event featured both a silent and live auction along with Las Vegas entertainer and illusionist Paul Draper.

The money raised from the event helps fund necessities like background checks for those who serve as bigs. This is a costly expense to ensure constant safety, according to board member Erica Alcala.

Alcala said the organization currently serves close to 200 youth in the Brazos Valley, and there are 60-70 on the waitlist.

“It’s just been really neat to see how these kids are growing,” Alcala said. “We have matches that have been together for multiple years, five, six years. We have someone on our committee who also serves as a leader for her littles at a Girl’s Scout troupe, so they get involved in so many things. It’s not just an hour after school.”

The organization is in need of more bigs and is looking to host informational meet and greets in the future. For more information on the organization and how to become a big, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Battalion has been Texas A&M's student newspaper since 1893.
Texas A&M President sets end date for print publication of ‘The Battalion’
This is the scene in Franklin, TX Saturday afternoon as snow falls thanks to a second push of...
Snow (yes, snow!) reported across parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Police said...
Police: 9 officers wounded, woman and suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
College Station Mailboxes
College Station residents frustrated with postal service handling of mail
The new regulations that went into place on Feb. 7 are overseen by the Federal Motor Carrier...
New federal regulations and winter weather woes collide to cause issues for some CDL applicants

Latest News

a
Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
a
Homebuilders reveal top trends at BCS Home and Garden Expo
People honing in on making sure their space is open and comfortable, according to Rose Selman...
Homebuilders reveal top trends at BCS Home and Garden Expo
The State of Texas - Brazos County
Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4