Caldwell girls’ basketball playoff-bound for first time in over two decades

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team is headed to the postseason for the first time in 22 years. After finishing District 19-3A with an 8-4 record, the Lady Hornets finished 2nd in the final district standings.

Until this year, there hasn’t been a whole lot of winning in the Caldwell girls’ basketball program recently.

“It’s been a culmination of a lot of hours, a lot of losses the last few seasons,” Caldwell head girls’ basketball coach Alysia Escalante said. “I think that we have finally just gotten to a point where everyone’s clicking, we understand the offense and the defense,” Escalante added.

“Oh we can win, so I guess we’ll keep winning,” Junior guard Jae Mathis said on the team’s mindset. “So we just kept winning. And then of course we lost a few games, but we bounced back from those,” Mathis added.

The Lady Hornets have noticed a difference this season with a winning team.

“Caldwell girls basketball has never really been anything to anybody,” Mathis explained. “People are like ‘oh the girls are playing.’ Now people are like ‘OH the girls are playing. Let’s got and show up. Let’s go and support,’” Mathis added.

“We have a crowd now which is nice for most of our games,” Escalante exclaimed. “Personally for me, it’s just validation that I’m where I’m supposed to be. I’m just blessed to have these girls that have stuck with me and bought into the program,” Escalante added.

“It’s my senior year, we’re going to State!” Senior guard Andrea Flores declared. “Our goal is State! But one step at a time, so playoffs are where we’re going,” Flores added.

1985 and 2000 were the last two trips to the Playoffs for Caldwell (The Lady Hornets lost in the Bi-District round to Hempstead 64-37 in the 1999-2000 season). But this year’s playoff-bound bunch hopes to make postseason appearances more common.

“We’ve been working so hard for this moment to actually happen is a huge blessing,” Flores said. “I hope this program grows and keeps on growing,” Flores added.

“I hope it’s something that now that we started it that we can continue to grow and it doesn’t become an ‘oh my gosh they haven’t done this in 25 years.’ It’s something we do every year,” Escalante said.

The Lady Hornets will play their bi-district playoff game Monday at 7:00 p.m. against Franklin at Cameron Yoe High School.

