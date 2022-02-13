Homebuilders reveal top trends at BCS Home and Garden Expo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic has given a lot of people more time to spruce up their homes or get a new one. Homebuilders and designers at the 43rd annual BCS Home & Garden Expo say there are several top trends they are seeing in our area.

One trend seen over the last two years is light and bright colors, according to Rose Selman with the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association. She said people have applied this concept to their paint selections, tiles, countertops and window coverings.

This trend is all about positivity and simply making a change, according to Selman.

“They’re really honing in on making sure their space is open and comfortable,” Selman said. “That could be anything from expanding your kitchen, redoing your kitchen, your bathroom, adding more light.”

In 2022, Selman said it’s all about redoing and maintaining what you already have because people are continuing to spend more time in their homes.

“The housing market is so tight right now, people are investing in their current homes,” Selman said.

Another trend that adds peace and a pop of color to homes is plants, according to master gardener Michael Vidrine. He said a lot of people started planting and gardening during the pandemic.

“They beautify your property,” Vidrine said. “A lot of people are interested in helping pollinators out, the butterflies, and the bees and the hummingbirds.”

Vidrine said this also became a great physical activity for people as they were able to get outside and see their plants’ progress.

“You’re gonna water it, so you get some physical activity and then you also get some feedback from the fact that it’s actually growing,” Vidrine said.

For those wanting to add greenery to their homes but may be a bit nervous, Vidrine believes you should just go for it because plants can be inexpensive.

“What do you have to lose,” Vidrine exclaimed.

The home and garden expo goes until Sunday, Feb. 13.

