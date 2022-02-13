Monday is for lovers. Severe storms possible mid-week

The weekend started with a wild round of weather, but sunshine took over to finish things out on a chilly but enjoyable note. Mother Nature is the Brazos Valley’s Valentine Monday with plenty more blue sky to go around and temperatures about 10° warmer on either side of the clock. Mid-to-upper 30s turnaround to the upper 60s / low 70s by afternoon. At times you might notice a breezy south wind -- that will start the changes we need to monitor around mid-week.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with a warm wind blowing until Thursday morning when the next cold front passes through the Brazos Valley. A potent upper low will be the driving force, passing across West Texas and the Panhandle late Wednesday - early Thursday. After a quick rebound of moisture, drier air punches in before / around sunrise Thursday morning, shoving an expected line of storms through with it. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley outlined for possible severe weather anytime between Wednesday evening - sunrise Thursday. The main concern would be wind -- if at all -- but the finer details (impacts, exact timing, types of storms possible) will be worked on over the next 24-36 hours. Storms pass by Thursday morning as the next cold front sinks in right behind. Thermometers are expected to fall from morning 60s to the afternoon low/mid-50s on a strong/gusty north wind. Good news: that mess of weather should clear the way for a sunny & enjoyable weekend ahead.

Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low: 37. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Valentine’s Day: Sunny. High: 70. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 73. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

