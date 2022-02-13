No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wins Four Singles Matches to Defeat USF

TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team claimed four of six singles matches to defeat South Florida 4-3 Saturday afternoon at the USF Varsity Tennis Courts. The Aggies (5-0) improved to 3-0 all-time against the Bulls (2-4).

Facing a deficit for the first time this season, the Maroon & White battled to singles wins from Noah Schachter, Raphael Perot, Guido Marson and Giulio Perego to topple USF. Perego was the first point on the board for A&M as he bested Alvin Tudorica in straight sets on court six. Moments later, No. 105 Marson staked the Aggies to their first lead of the day at 2-0 after dispatching of Bruno Oliveira 6-2, 6-1 on court five.

Schachter barreled through his third straight win as he ousted No. 96 Chase Ferguson on court one. No, 116 Perot clinched the win for the Aggies with a 6-2, 7-6(2) win on court three over Antonio Muniz. After the team match was decided, USF pinched wins on courts two and three to make the final score 4-3.

The Aggies dropped the doubles point for the first time this season as USF tallied wins on courts one and three. USF’s Sergio Gomez-Montesa and Tudorica posted the first win of the day with a 6-4 result against A&M’s Perego and Perot on court three. A&M’s Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins picked up a 7-5 win on the middle court against Ferguson and Muniz. The Bulls clinched the doubles point with a 7-6(7) on court one by Rithvik Bollipalli and Oliveira over No 27 Austin Abbrat and Schachter.

UP NEXT

A&M will return to the Lone Star State to oppose Texas Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas before departing for ITA Indoors in the Pacific Northwest.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“Nothing was easy today. We had a tough doubles point where we had a match point or two. I thought the guys responded with great energy in the singles. It was great to see Noah [Schachter] come home and play so well. We know that was not easy to do, there is a tendency to get too emotional but he was very solid today. I also thought Raphael [Perot] stepped up and played very well. He was super aggressive which is how I want him to play. This was a solid road win for our team.”

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs South Florida

02/12/2022 at Tampa, Fla.

(USF Varsity Tennis Courts)

#12 Texas A&M 4, South Florida 3

Singles competition

1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. #96 Chase Ferguson (USF) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

2. Ivan Yatsuk (USF) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

3. #116 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Antonio Muniz (USF) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

4. Sergio Gomez Montesa (USF) def. #89 Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-5

5. #105 Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Bruno Oliveira (USF) 6-2, 6-1

6. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Alvin Tudorica (USF) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Rithvik Bollipalli/Bruno Oliveira (USF) def. #27 Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-6 (9-7)

2. Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Chase Ferguson/Antonio Muniz (USF) 7-5

3. Sergio Gomez Montesa/Alvin Tudorica (USF) def. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 5-0; National ranking #12

South Florida 2-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,5,1,3,2,4)

