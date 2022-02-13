Advertisement

Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges

Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have arrested the suspect of a late Friday night standoff in a College Station neighborhood.

A Bryan man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home at the 2300 block of Pheasant Lane.

The suspect was arrested around 3 a.m.. and normal activity in the area could resume.

College Station Police say when they first got on scene around 10:35 p.m. the man was actively assaulting his wife.

According to court document, during the domestic dispute, the man was holding their baby and dropped the child.

The man is charged with Assault Family Member by Impeding Breath/Circulation, Child Endangerment, Evading Arrest, and Interference with Public Duties.

