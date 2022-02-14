Aggies Return to Reed for Tuesday Matchup Against Florida

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena as it hosts the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Scouting the Aggies

In SEC action, Henry Coleman III tops the Aggies (15-10, 4-8 SEC) in points and rebounds at 13.3 and 7.4, respectively, and has recorded back-to-back double-doubles. Against No. 1 Auburn, Coleman registered 10 points and 13 rebounds, and had 12 points and 12 rebounds versus LSU. Quenton Jackson has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games, and is averaging 12.2 points, while Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Scouting Florida

Winners of four of its last five, Florida (16-9, 6-6 SEC) is led by Colin Castleton, who is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds. Tyree Appleby adds 10.4 points and is the team’s leading passer with 96 assists. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.3 points.

Promotions

The first 900 fans will receive a limited edition E. King Gill replica jersey available at the north entry of Reed Arena.

As part of the $35k Student Attendance Challenge, Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation will be awarding one $5,000 check to a lucky winning student. More information can be found here.

The Fan Zone will be open at 5 p.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more.

Parking

Fans heading to the game are reminded about the parking procedures at Reed Arena. Fans that are season pre-paid parking permit holders along with TAMU and retiree permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

· Season pre-paid parking permit holders may park at Reed Arena in Lots 100a, b, c, e, f, g.

· Accessible parking available in Lot 102 and a portion of Lot 100g for $5 CASH ONLY. Placards will be checked at lot entrances.

· General Basketball parking is available in Lots 61, 97, 100j (and 100a-c, e, f, g in limited quantities) for $5 CASH ONLY. Correct change is appreciated and helps traffic flow.

· TAMU and retiree permit holders may park in Lots 100a–c and e–g (in limited quantities), and 61, 97 and 100j for free with their valid Texas A&M permit beginning 2.5 hours pre-game.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for more parking information.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

