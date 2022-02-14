Aggies Set For SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at SEC Championships this week at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the Tennessee campus. The championship meet begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 with a pair of relays and diving events, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 19.

Chloe Stepanek boasts a pair of top-30 times in the nation this season, clocking in at 1:45.02 in the 200 free and 4:43.40 in the 500 free at the Art Adamson Invitational. In her SEC Championships debut a year ago, Stepanek brought home silver in the 200 free and later went on to claim the 200 free school record while adding a pair of individual top-eight finishes at NCAA Championships.

Newcomer Abby Grottle has paced the Aggies in the distance events, clocking a B-cut time in the 1650 free during the fall invitational. Olivia Theall has lowered her personal bests in both butterfly events, going 52.90 in the 100 and 1:57.81 in the 200 at the Art Adamson Invitational in the fall. Bobbi Kennett has clocked three collegiate best times this season, notching B-cut standards in the 100 free (49.44) and 100 breast (1:01.24).

Aimee Wilson will provide veteran leadership for the Aggies on the springboards after earning a pair of silver medals at the 2021 SEC Championships. She has been named SEC Diver of the Week twice this season, most recently after sweeping the springboards for the third time at the Air Force Diving Invitational.

Chloe Ceyanes made her SEC and NCAA Championships debuts last season and has tallied seven top-three finishes between both boards this year. Alyssa Clairmont and Payton Props will also look to add points for A&M. Clairmont recently finished second on the 1-meter and took first in the platform prelim at Air Force, while Props advanced to the 1-meter final at the invite after winning the event the week before against SMU.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Complete Schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Prelims – 8:30 a.m.

Finals – 3:20 p.m. – Women’s 1-Meter, 200 Medley Relay, Men’s 3-Meter, 800 Free Relay

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 8:30 a.m.

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Men’s 1-Meter

Thursday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 8:30 a.m.

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women’s 3-Meter

Friday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 8:30 a.m.

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 19

Prelims – 8:30 a.m.

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay

The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road this week for SEC Championships, held at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the Tennessee campus. Action begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 with two diving events and two relays, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 19.

Kaloyan Bratanov was one of the top point-earners for the Aggies at the 2021 SEC Championships, adding A-final points in three individual events while also being a key contributor on relays. He is seeded in the top 10 in the 200 IM and 200 free entering the week. Earlier in the season, Bratanov lowered his personal best in the 200 IM, clocking in at 1:43.46.

Ethan Gogulski and Anze Fers Erzen both boast top-30 times in the nation in three events and will look to make an impact during championship season. Gogulski lowered his personal best with a time of 46.14 in the 100 back and posted the 16th-fastest time in the country in the 200 back (1:41.57) earlier this year. Fers Erzen will make his debut at SEC Championships and is seeded in the top 10 in the 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM. His 400 IM time of 3:44.58 ranks 13th nationally heading into the week. Andres Puente, who earned silver in the 200 breast as a freshman, rounds out the trio of Aggies with multiple top-30 times after finishing the 200 breast in 1:54.09 and the 400 IM in the 3:45.63 at the invitational.

Kurtis Mathews enters the week as the defending 3-meter champion, claiming gold in the event in each of the last two seasons. After sweeping the springboards in 2020, Mathews brought home silver in the 1-meter a season ago. The Sydney, Australia native has scored in the top three on both boards at every meet this season and has earned SEC Diver of the Week honors three times this year.

Victor Povzner has had a successful second season in Aggieland, tallying five top scores on the year with most of his success coming on the 1-meter. He opened the season with a 1-meter victory as the lone diver at the SMU Classic and most recently posted his highest score of the season (433.55) at the Air Force Diving Invite. Kyle Sanchez will also compete in his second SEC Championships, while Rhett Hensley and Allen Bottego will make their A&M postseason debuts.

