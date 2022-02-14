Be Remarkable: Meet the women behind the local Holiday Ham Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to get your heart pumping The Cycle Station offers high-energy cycling classes to make it happen and if you want to fill your heart with joy then just listen to the stories that come from inside.

It all started a couple of years ago with College Station High School sophomore Kat Fouch who requested donations instead of gifts at her birthday party.

“I don’t need any more stuff, so I thought I might as well help and give back to our school and everybody who needs it,” said Fouch.

Her mother, Jill, and Jill’s friend Lauren Puente were inspired by this and came up with a way to also give back to area families. Together, they launched the Holiday Ham Drive, and they’ve been able to collect thousands of dollars in donations and provide dozens of hams to area families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

“A ham is just a little thing to say, we see you, we hear you, we love you,” said Puente. “During the holiday season, there are several families in our small community who are food insecure. We would like to do our part by bridging the gap with a cooked ham for those families.”

“Last year we were able to raise more than $2,000 and delivered more than 60 hames to Wellborn Middle School and College Station High School,” said Fouch.

Puente and Fouch use their network of friends and a Facebook page along with Venmo to make it all happen.

That spirit of giving doesn’t stop there.

Jill Fouch is one of the founders of The Cycle Station along with John Michael and his fiancée Jonathon Childers. This past Christmas they hosted a toy drive to collect gifts for children helped by BCS Together and this Saturday Jonathon is hosting a Spin-a-Thon to raise money for Long Way Home Adoptables, an animal rescue group.

“I think it is an innovative and wonderful way to give back,” said Marna Stephan who nominated Fouch and Puente for the award.

All of this giving that keeps growing is what caught our attention and it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

