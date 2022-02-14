Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled traffic stop

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after he fled from a traffic stop Monday morning.

Deputies says they were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near East SH 21 and Silver Hill for speeding. The driver did not stop and continued on until he abandoned the vehicle 300 yards east of Silver Hill. He then ran into the woods, according to deputies.

Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for the man. Dogs and drones were called in to assist with the search. The man was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and a high visibility yellow work shirt.

The sheriff’s office says not to approach the man if spotted, but call 911.

