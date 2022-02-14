Advertisement

Crime Stoppers looking for most wanted robbery suspect

Tyrone Eugene Rush, 52
Tyrone Eugene Rush, 52(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is looking for one of the their most wanted, Tyrone Eugene Rush.

Rush, 52, has warrants for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping from an incident that happened in a Walmart parking lot that happened in January 2021.

Authorities say he is likely armed and may still be in the BCS and Navasota area.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS

