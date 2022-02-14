Crime Stoppers looking for most wanted robbery suspect

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is looking for one of the their most wanted, Tyrone Eugene Rush.

Rush, 52, has warrants for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping from an incident that happened in a Walmart parking lot that happened in January 2021.

Authorities say he is likely armed and may still be in the BCS and Navasota area.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS

