Advertisement

Early voting starts for Texas primary election

Early voting for the primary election started today.
Early voting for the primary election started today.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Today was the first day that people could vote for the primary election in March. The parking lots were full, and people were ready to cast their vote.

Deb Sappington, a local voter, said she came out on to the early voting period because she wanted to make her vote count.

”Your one vote counts. It’s how you have the ability to say what happens in our community, our state and our nation. It’s important to get out and vote. My first opportunity is today so I am going to take advantage of that,” said Sappington.

Sappington also said that she believes it is her civic duty to vote and she couldn’t wait any longer to cast in her vote.

“I’m just excited that it’s open! Get out and get your civic duty done. Today’s the first day we can do it. Go ahead and do it. Why would you wait?,” Sappington said.

Early voting locations include:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) - 300 E Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall - 2906 Tabor Rd (Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway) Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church - 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility - 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

Memorial Student Center, Room L526 - Texas A&M University campus, College Station, Texas

For more information on early voting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.
Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 21, has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early...
Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

Latest News

Two first-time candidates are vying to become Brazos County Court at Law judge.
Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Court at Law 2
The State of Texas - Brazos County
Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Margaret Meece, Gabriel Garcia, Krystal Kelly
Three Republican candidates vying for Brazos County District Clerk in primaries
Your Vote Counts 2022: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for Primary election