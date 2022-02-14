Early voting starts for Texas primary election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Today was the first day that people could vote for the primary election in March. The parking lots were full, and people were ready to cast their vote.

Deb Sappington, a local voter, said she came out on to the early voting period because she wanted to make her vote count.

”Your one vote counts. It’s how you have the ability to say what happens in our community, our state and our nation. It’s important to get out and vote. My first opportunity is today so I am going to take advantage of that,” said Sappington.

Sappington also said that she believes it is her civic duty to vote and she couldn’t wait any longer to cast in her vote.

“I’m just excited that it’s open! Get out and get your civic duty done. Today’s the first day we can do it. Go ahead and do it. Why would you wait?,” Sappington said.

Early voting locations include:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) - 300 E Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall - 2906 Tabor Rd (Tabor Road & N. Earl Rudder Freeway) Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church - 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility - 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

Memorial Student Center, Room L526 - Texas A&M University campus, College Station, Texas

