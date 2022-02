IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a trailer and RV in Iola Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around 10:15 a.m. They say the trailer caught fire then spread to the RV parked next to it. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Firefighters say the trailer was unoccupied with no water or electricity. No one was injured.

