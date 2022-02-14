Advertisement

Furry friends offer kisses for Valentines Day

Donations were welcome at the Smooch-A-Pooch kissing booth at Century Square.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you didn’t have a special someone to celebrate Valentines Day with, there were some furry, four-legged friends eager to help out.

The Smooch-A-Pooch kissing booth, set up by TAMU PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving), benefited both the humans who got some puppy love and the pups who did the kissing. The group collected donations for the International Animal Rescue.

PAWS member Lily Garza said there are a lot of dogs and cats who need to be rescued, so the group loves fundraising for the International Animal Rescue. In fact, the group loves animals so much that many of the dogs at the kissing both have been rescued by their members.

Garza’s dog, Evie, was running along the street in College Station without a name tag or microchip when she was found. Garza said she took her to the shelter, and posted in several Facebook groups for lost pets, but when no one claimed her, she decided to adopt her.

You can learn more about PAWS and how you can get involved here.

